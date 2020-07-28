Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

Peel Hunt analyst Peel Hunt maintained a Hold rating on Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) on July 2. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.33, close to its 52-week low of $0.18.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gran Tierra Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $0.37, an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 3, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.60 price target.

Based on Gran Tierra Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $86.08 million and GAAP net loss of $252 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $153 million and had a net profit of $1.98 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 116 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GTE in relation to earlier this year.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.