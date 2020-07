Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

Barclays analyst Jeanine Wai maintained a Buy rating on Noble Energy (NBL) on July 17 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Wai is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -17.6% and a 27.7% success rate. Wai covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Occidental Petroleum, and Concho Resources.

Noble Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.82, a 39.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $27.31 and a one-year low of $2.73. Currently, Noble Energy has an average volume of 10.71M.

Noble Energy, Inc. operates as an exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Eastern Mediterranean, West Africa, Other International and Midstream. The United States segment consists of U.S. onshore and Gulf of Mexico. The Eastern Mediterranean segment includes Israel and Cyprus. The West Africa segment comprises of Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon, and Gabon. The Other International segment is composed of Newfoundland, Suriname, and other new ventures. The Midstream segment owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets with current focus areas being the DJ and Delaware Basins. The company was founded by Lloyd Noble in 1932 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.