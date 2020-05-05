Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker maintained a Hold rating on Sempra Energy (SRE) today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $124.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Thalacker is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -17.9% and a 0.0% success rate. Thalacker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sempra Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $142.08, a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sempra Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.94 billion and net profit of $482 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.83 billion and had a net profit of $900 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SRE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG. The SDG&E segment delivers electricity in San Diego County and Southern Orange City. The SoCalGas segment owns and operates a natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage systems. The Sempra Texas Utilities segment comprises the equity method investments in Oncor Holdings and Sharyland Holdings. The Sempra Mexico segment includes the operating companies of IENova. The Sempra LNG segment develops natural gas storage and related pipeline facilities. The company was founded on October 11, 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.