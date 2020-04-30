Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

BMO Capital analyst Phillip Jungwirth maintained a Hold rating on SM Energy (SM) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Jungwirth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 41.2% success rate. Jungwirth covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Matador Resources, Cimarex Energy, and Murphy Oil.

SM Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.82, implying a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.91 and a one-year low of $0.90. Currently, SM Energy has an average volume of 8.19M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SM in relation to earlier this year.

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.