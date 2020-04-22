Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Hold rating on Husky Energy (HUSKF) yesterday and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.67, close to its 52-week low of $1.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.4% and a 39.9% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Husky Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $3.91, implying a 44.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.02 and a one-year low of $1.57. Currently, Husky Energy has an average volume of 64.57K.

Husky Energy, Inc. is an international integrated energy company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment includes exploration for, and development and production of, crude oil, bitumen, natural gas and natural gas liquids; a well as marketing of crude oil, natural gas, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation; the blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas. The Downstream segment refers to the upgrading of heavy crude oil feedstock into synthetic crude oil in Canada; and refining of crude oil, marketing of refined petroleum products including gasoline, diesel, ethanol blended fuels, asphalt and ancillary products, and production of ethanol. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.