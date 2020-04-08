Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report issued on April 6, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF), with a price target of C$1.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -4.6% and a 38.6% success rate. Harvey covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Paramount Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advantage Oil & Gas with a $2.19 average price target.

Based on Advantage Oil & Gas’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $77.1 million and GAAP net loss of $1.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $70.86 million and had a net profit of $25.16 million.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploitation, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses on the development and delineation of Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress properties. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.