Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released yesterday, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Bonterra Energy (BNEFF), with a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.59, close to its 52-week low of $0.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.6% and a 39.7% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Freehold Royalties.

Bonterra Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $2.16, a 266.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Sell with a C$1.40 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.99 and a one-year low of $0.51. Currently, Bonterra Energy has an average volume of 8,791.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.