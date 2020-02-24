Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Energy Services of America (ESOA) on February 21 and set a price target of $1.47. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.95.

Fratt has an average return of 11.1% when recommending Energy Services of America.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is ranked #5690 out of 5976 analysts.

Energy Services of America has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.47.

Energy Services of America’s market cap is currently $13.15M and has a P/E ratio of 25.13. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.55.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ESOA in relation to earlier this year.

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of contracting services for energy companies. The firm serves gas, petroleum, power, chemical and automotive industries. Its services include construction, replacement & repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.