Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released today, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Suncoke Energy (SXC), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.60, close to its 52-week low of $4.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.8% and a 38.4% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, CONSOL Coal Resources, and Peabody Energy Comm.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Suncoke Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a one-year high of $11.36 and a one-year low of $4.56. Currently, Suncoke Energy has an average volume of 1.09M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SXC in relation to earlier this year.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke and Logistics.