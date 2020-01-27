Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott maintained a Hold rating on Cimarex Energy (XEC) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.64.

According to TipRanks.com, McDermott is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 45.1% success rate. McDermott covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Occidental Petroleum, and Plains All American.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cimarex Energy with a $68.60 average price target, representing a 49.7% upside. In a report issued on January 13, Susquehanna also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $61.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $77.10 and a one-year low of $37.19. Currently, Cimarex Energy has an average volume of 1.7M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XEC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.