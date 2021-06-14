Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Earthstone Energy (ESTE) on June 10 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.37, close to its 52-week high of $10.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 45.8% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Whiting Petroleum Corporation, and California Resources Corp.

Earthstone Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

Based on Earthstone Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $75.57 million and GAAP net loss of $5.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.14 million and had a net profit of $16.71 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ESTE in relation to earlier this year.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas preserves. Its primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford Trend of south Texas. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in the The Woodlands, TX.