Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker maintained a Buy rating on Vistra Energy (VST) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Thalacker is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 58.1% success rate. Thalacker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Dominion Energy.

Vistra Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.25, representing a 37.0% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on Vistra Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.52 billion and GAAP net loss of $29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.86 billion and had a net profit of $234 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VST in relation to earlier this year.

Vistra Energy Corp. operates as an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. Its portfolio of businesses includes TXU Energy and Luminant. It operates through the following segments: Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, Asset Closure, and Corporate and Other. The Retail segment sells electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, and MISO segments relate to electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, and fuel production and logistics management. The Asset Closure segment involves in the decommissioning and reclamation of retired plants and mines. The Corporate and Other represents the remaining non-segment operations. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.