Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

In a report released today, Charlie Sharp from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Vaalco Energy (EGY), with a price target of p280.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 58.3% success rate. Sharp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Touchstone Exploration, Transglobe Energy, and Genel Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vaalco Energy with a $3.83 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Vaalco Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.34 million and GAAP net loss of $3.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.05 million and had a net profit of $1.01 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EGY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon, Equatorial Guinea; and Corporate and Other. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The Corporate and Other segment consists of corporate and operations support costs. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.