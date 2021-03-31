Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

In a report released today, Charlie Sharp from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Vaalco Energy (EGY). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 59.9% success rate. Sharp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Orca Exploration Group, Touchstone Exploration, and Transglobe Energy.

Vaalco Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00, which is an 82.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Vaalco Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.34 million and GAAP net loss of $3.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.05 million and had a net profit of $1.01 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EGY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon, Equatorial Guinea; and Corporate and Other. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The Corporate and Other segment consists of corporate and operations support costs. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.