Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

In a report issued on February 22, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Southwestern Energy (SWN), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.14, close to its 52-week high of $4.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.1% and a 39.3% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Northern Oil And Gas, and Matador Resources.

Southwestern Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.16, representing a -1.7% downside. In a report issued on February 8, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Southwestern Energy’s market cap is currently $2.79B and has a P/E ratio of -0.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.41.

Southwestern Energy Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P); and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P. The company was founded on July 2, 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.