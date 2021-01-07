Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers maintained a Hold rating on Northwest Gas (NWN) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.27, close to its 52-week low of $42.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Akers is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 67.2% success rate. Akers covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as South Jersey Industries, American Electric Power, and Pinnacle West Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Northwest Gas with a $64.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $77.26 and a one-year low of $42.33. Currently, Northwest Gas has an average volume of 197.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Northwest Natural Holding Co. operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the local distribution of gas and water. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.