Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

In a report released today, Leo Mariani from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.06, close to its 52-week high of $28.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mariani is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.0% and a 42.0% success rate. Mariani covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Magnolia Oil & Gas, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Whiting Petroleum Corporation with a $26.50 average price target, implying a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, MKM Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.00 and a one-year low of $0.25. Currently, Whiting Petroleum Corporation has an average volume of 556.2K.

Whiting Petroleum Corp is a US-based independent oil and gas company. It is engaged in the development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It explores the production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The operations of the company are principally carried out in the United States. It derives the revenue from the sales of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.