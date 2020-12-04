Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

Cheniere Energy (LNG) received a Buy rating and a $74.00 price target from SMBC Nikko analyst SMBC Nikko yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.34.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cheniere Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.57.

Cheniere Energy’s market cap is currently $14.71B and has a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -143.32.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.