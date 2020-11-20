Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

Kepler Capital analyst Johan Eliason maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy (SMEGF) on November 18 and set a price target of EUR28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Eliason is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 40.9% success rate. Eliason covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens AG, Cargotec, and Nordex.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.80, representing a 13.5% upside. In a report issued on November 5, Societe Generale also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR26.00 price target.

Siemens Energy AG is an engineering technology company. The company develops and provides solutions for industrial applications, power generation, transmission, wind energy technologies. It provides Integrated Electrification, Automation and Digital solutions for oil and marine industries, Re-powering solutions, Grid access, HVDC, MVDC, and other related services.