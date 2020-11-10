Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

In a report released yesterday, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Dominion Energy (D), with a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.56, close to its 52-week high of $90.89.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 66.4% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dominion Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $85.40, which is a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $90.89 and a one-year low of $57.79. Currently, Dominion Energy has an average volume of 3.5M.

Dominion Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Power Delivery, Power Generation, and Gas Infrastructure. The Power Delivery segment regulates electric distribution and transmission. The Power Generation segment includes regulated electric fleet and merchant electric fleet. The Gas Infrastructure segment comprises gas transmission and storage, gas distribution and storage, liquefied natural gas import, and storage. The company was founded by William W. Berry in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.