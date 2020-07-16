Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

In a report released yesterday, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Surge Energy (ZPTAF), with a price target of C$0.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.24, close to its 52-week low of $0.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.8% and a 42.0% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Surge Energy with a $0.29 average price target.

Based on Surge Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $65.43 million and GAAP net loss of $615 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $98.34 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.98 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ZPTAF in relation to earlier this year.

Surge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, Shaunavon, and Minors that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.