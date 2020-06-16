Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Broadwind Energy (BWEN) and a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.80.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Broadwind Energy.

The company has a one-year high of $3.31 and a one-year low of $1.12. Currently, Broadwind Energy has an average volume of 325.9K.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets. The Gearing segment provides gearing and gearboxes to customers in diverse markets including; onshore and offshore O&G fracking and drilling, surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling and other industrial markets. The Industrial Solutions segment provides supply chain solutions, inventory management, kitting and assembly services, primarily serving the combined cycle natural gas turbine market. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cicero, IL.