Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

In a report released today, Jeff Grampp from Northland Securities assigned a Hold rating to Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -35.1% and a 17.0% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Sundance Energy Australia, Lonestar Resources US, and Northern Oil And Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Magnolia Oil & Gas with a $6.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.29 and a one-year low of $3.23. Currently, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average volume of 2.74M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MGY in relation to earlier this year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.