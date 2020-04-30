Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

In a report issued on April 28, Gregory Pardy from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Vermilion Energy (VET), with a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.97, close to its 52-week low of $1.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.4% and a 41.3% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Cenovus Energy, and Baytex Energy.

Vermilion Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.11, implying a 27.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, National Bank also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$6.00 price target.

Based on Vermilion Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $423 million and net profit of $1.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $457 million and had a net profit of $323 million.

Vermilion Energy, Inc.engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, Germany, United States of America, the Netherlands, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.