Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on NextEra Energy (NEE), with a price target of $242.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $228.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 51.8% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NextEra Energy with a $267.09 average price target.

NextEra Energy’s market cap is currently $118B and has a P/E ratio of 31.07. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.19.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NEE in relation to earlier this year.

