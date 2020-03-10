Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

In a report released today, Gordon Douthat from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Berry Petroleum (BRY). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.01, close to its 52-week low of $3.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Douthat is ranked #5726 out of 6214 analysts.

Berry Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $13.29 and a one-year low of $3.65. Currently, Berry Petroleum has an average volume of 778.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BRY in relation to earlier this year.

Berry Corp. is an independent upstream energy company, which engages in the development and production of conventional oil reserves. The company was founded by C. J. Berry in 1909 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

