Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

In a report released today, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co reiterated a Hold rating on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.35, close to its 52-week low of $14.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -18.6% and a 26.6% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Extraction Oil & Gas, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cabot Oil & Gas with a $19.60 average price target.

Based on Cabot Oil & Gas’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $90.36 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $275 million.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.