Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Uranium Energy (UEC), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.0% and a 36.8% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Uranium Energy with a $3.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.58 and a one-year low of $0.75. Currently, Uranium Energy has an average volume of 691.9K.

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.