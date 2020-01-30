Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Parsley Energy (PE) on January 27 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -10.3% and a 33.2% success rate. Hanold covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Parsley Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.00, which is a 39.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Imperial Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Parsley Energy’s market cap is currently $4.74B and has a P/E ratio of 17.79. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.82.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PE in relation to earlier this year.

Parsley Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Its portfolio includes he Midland and Southern Delaware basin. The company was founded by Bryan Sheffield, Mike Hinson, and Paul Treadwell in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.