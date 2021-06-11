Analyst Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

In a report released yesterday, Tudor Pickering from Tudor Pickering maintained a Hold rating on TC Energy (TRP), with a price target of C$63.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.07, close to its 52-week high of $53.60.

TC Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.05.

The company has a one-year high of $53.60 and a one-year low of $38.80. Currently, TC Energy has an average volume of 1.84M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 175 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TRP in relation to earlier this year.

Canada-based TC Energy Corporation is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage.