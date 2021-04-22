Analyst Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

Goldman Sachs analyst Ajay Patel maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF) today and set a price target of EUR40.20. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.40.

Patel has an average return of 3.8% when recommending Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A..

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked #2191 out of 7461 analysts.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.55, which is a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $48.65 and a one-year low of $13.75. Currently, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has an average volume of 5,102.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.