Analyst Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Atmos Energy (ATO), with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $104.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 55.6% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Atmos Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $109.41 and a one-year low of $84.59. Currently, Atmos Energy has an average volume of 962.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.