Analyst Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

Tudor Pickering analyst Tudor Pickering maintained a Hold rating on TC Energy (TRP) yesterday and set a price target of C$62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.31.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TC Energy with a $53.12 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TC Energy’s market cap is currently $41.65B and has a P/E ratio of 11.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 208 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TRP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines. The U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines segment manages the regulated natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas storage facilities, midstream, and other assets. The Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines invests on regulated natural gas pipelines in Mexico. The Liquids Pipelines handles investments on crude oil pipeline systems. The Power and Storage segment consists of power generation plants and non-regulated natural gas storage facilities. The company was founded on May 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.