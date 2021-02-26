Analyst Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

Canaccord Genuity analyst Anthony Petrucci maintained a Hold rating on Baytex Energy (BTEGF) yesterday and set a price target of C$1.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.1% and a 37.2% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Whitecap Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Baytex Energy with a $1.05 average price target, a -4.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$1.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.12 and a one-year low of $0.30. Currently, Baytex Energy has an average volume of 808.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration & production company, which engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.