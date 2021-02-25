Analyst Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

In a report released today, Jordan McNiven from Tudor Pickering reiterated a Hold rating on Crescent Point Energy (CPG). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.97, close to its 52-week high of $4.20.

According to TipRanks.com, McNiven is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 67.5% and a 91.7% success rate. McNiven covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Advantage Oil & Gas, Birchcliff Energy, and ARC Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crescent Point Energy with a $4.75 average price target, which is a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.20 and a one-year low of $0.51. Currently, Crescent Point Energy has an average volume of 3.89M.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It focuses on the following locations: Viewfield Bakken, Shaunavon, Flat Lake, Duvernay, and Uinta Basin. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.