Analyst Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

In a report issued on February 22, Gregory Pardy from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Baytex Energy (BTEGF), with a price target of C$1.20. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.90, close to its 52-week high of $0.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 50.2% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Baytex Energy with a $0.82 average price target, implying a -8.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$1.50 price target.

Baytex Energy’s market cap is currently $502.4M and has a P/E ratio of -0.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.45.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration & production company, which engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.