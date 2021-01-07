Analyst Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

In a report released today, Anthony Petrucci from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Vermilion Energy (VET), with a price target of C$7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.4% and a 31.9% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and PrairieSky Royalty.

Vermilion Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.06.

Based on Vermilion Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $306 million and GAAP net loss of $69.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $433 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.23 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 167 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VET in relation to earlier this year.

Vermilion Energy, Inc.engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, Germany, United States of America, the Netherlands, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.