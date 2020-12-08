Analyst Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Hold rating on Crescent Point Energy (CPG) on December 4 and set a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 48.0% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Resources, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Birchcliff Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crescent Point Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $2.26, implying a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$2.75 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.84 and a one-year low of $0.51. Currently, Crescent Point Energy has an average volume of 2.21M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CPG in relation to earlier this year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It focuses on the following locations: Viewfield Bakken, Shaunavon, Flat Lake, Duvernay, and Uinta Basin. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.