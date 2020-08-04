Analyst Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

In a report released today, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Suncoke Energy (SXC), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -15.7% and a 34.6% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Century Aluminum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Suncoke Energy with a $7.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.33 and a one-year low of $2.33. Currently, Suncoke Energy has an average volume of 1M.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell, Indiana Harbor, Haverhill, Granite City and Middletown cokemaking and heat recovery operations located in Vansant, Virginia; East Chicago, Indiana; Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown, Ohio, respectively. The Brazil Coke segment comprises of its operations in Vitória. The Logistics segment includes the handling and mixing service operations in East Chicago, Indiana; Ceredo, West Virginia; Belle, West Virginia; Catlettsburg, Kentucky; and Convent, Louisiana. The company was founded in December 2010 and is headquartered in Lisle, IL.