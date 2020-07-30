Analyst Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained a Buy rating on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.60, close to its 52-week high of $24.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 54.8% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Nextera Energy Partners, and Conocophillips.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sunnova Energy International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.06, representing a -0.2% downside. In a report issued on July 22, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.75 and a one-year low of $6.12. Currently, Sunnova Energy International has an average volume of 719.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NOVA in relation to earlier this year.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc. engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded in January, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.