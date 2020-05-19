Analyst Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta maintained a Buy rating on PBF Energy (PBF) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.92.

PBF Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $11.45.

The company has a one-year high of $34.91 and a one-year low of $5.19. Currently, PBF Energy has an average volume of 4.94M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PBF in relation to earlier this year.

PBF Energy, Inc. engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products. The Logistics.segment owns, leases, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. The company was founded on March 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.