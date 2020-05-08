Analyst Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

Howard Kim- May 8, 2020, 6:53 AM EDT

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dennis Fong maintained a Hold rating on Baytex Energy (BTE) today and set a price target of C$0.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.30, close to its 52-week low of $0.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 40.3% success rate. Fong covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as PrairieSky Royalty, Abraxas Petroleum, and Birchcliff Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Baytex Energy with a $0.51 average price target, representing a 70.0% upside. In a report issued on April 23, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.50 price target.

Based on Baytex Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $446 million and GAAP net loss of $118 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $358 million and had a GAAP net loss of $231 million.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration & production company, which engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

