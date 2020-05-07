Analyst Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -25.3% and a 23.0% success rate.

Painted Pony Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.43.

Based on Painted Pony Petroleum’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $81 million and GAAP net loss of $178 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $126 million and had a net profit of $62.47 million.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas resources. It focuses on the operation of Montney natural gas resource plays. The company was founded on August 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.