Analyst Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

In a report released today, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co assigned a Buy rating to WPX Energy (WPX), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -25.2% and a 23.3% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Matador Resources, Concho Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WPX Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.31, representing a 46.0% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $6.80 price target.

Based on WPX Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $642 million and GAAP net loss of $122 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $579 million and had a net profit of $354 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WPX in relation to earlier this year.

WPX Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on exploiting, developing and growing its oil positions in the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded on April 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

