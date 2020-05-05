Analyst Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara reiterated a Buy rating on Parsley Energy (PE) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -25.2% and a 23.5% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Matador Resources, Concho Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Parsley Energy with a $13.00 average price target, representing a 47.7% upside. In a report issued on April 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Parsley Energy’s market cap is currently $3.9B and has a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.63.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Parsley Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Its portfolio includes Midland and Southern Delaware basin. The company was founded by Bryan Sheffield, Mike Hinson, and Paul Treadwell in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.