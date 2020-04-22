Analyst Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

In a report released yesterday, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Birchcliff Energy (BIREF), with a price target of C$1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 41.2% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Birchcliff Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.89.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Birchcliff Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $185 million and GAAP net loss of $17.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $155 million and had a net profit of $71.95 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its properties include Peace River Arch, and the Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.