Analyst Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Sell rating on Eversource Energy (ES) today and set a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $88.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 51.7% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Eversource Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $89.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Eversource Energy’s market cap is currently $30.74B and has a P/E ratio of 30.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.56.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ES in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NSTAR Electric Co. engages in the generation and supply of electricity. It provides distribution and transmission services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in parts of eastern and western Massachusetts; and also owns solar power facilities. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.