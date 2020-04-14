Analyst Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

In a report released today, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Crew Energy (CWEGF), with a price target of C$0.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.16, close to its 52-week low of $0.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 39.4% success rate. Harvey covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Paramount Resources.

Crew Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.37.

Based on Crew Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $41.47 million and GAAP net loss of $6.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $51.48 million and had a net profit of $18.77 million.

Crew Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focuses in the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.