Analyst Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) received a Hold rating and a $49.00 price target from Barclays analyst Moses Sutton today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Sutton is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 51.9% success rate. Sutton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, GFL Environmental, and TerraForm Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nextera Energy Partners with a $61.63 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Nextera Energy Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $206 million and net profit of $37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $156 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NEP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.