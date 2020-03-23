Analyst Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

In a report released today, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on CONSOL Energy (CEIX), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.39, close to its 52-week low of $4.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -18.2% and a 33.4% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, Novagold Resources New, and CONSOL Coal Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CONSOL Energy with a $12.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $35.22 and a one-year low of $4.27. Currently, CONSOL Energy has an average volume of 709.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CEIX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CONSOL Energy Inc. engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.